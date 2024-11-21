I Never Realized How Many Huge Stars Did Cameos On Miami Vice, But Here's A Supercut Of Them

I never watched Miami Vice as a kid. I think my parents thought it was too “adult” for me so I watched the A-Team. But I never knew how many super stars had cameos on the show back in the day. Here’s a partial ist of some of them, and a video featuring their starring roles:
Bruce Willis
Julia Roberts
Ted Nugent
Melanie Griffith
Jimmy Smits
Ben Stiller
Michael Madsen
Leonard Cohen Spanish
Frank Zappa
Phil Collins coke dealer
Dennis Farina
Benicio Del Toro
Liam Neeson
Stanley Tucci
Helena Bonham Carter
Viggo Mortensen
Lou Diamond Philips
John Leguizamo
Sheena Easton
Ed O’Neill
Steve Buscemi
Michael Richards Kramer
John Turturro
Bill Paxton
Oliver Platt
Teller and he speaks!
Chris Rock
Glenn Fry
Jan Hammer
Tim Cappelo topless sax guy from Lost Boys
Isaac Hayes
Gene Simmons
Little Richard
Barbra Streisand
James Brown
Harry Shearer
Pam Grier
Miles Davis
Kyra Sedgwick
Giancarlo Esposito dealer
Bill Russell
Frank Stallone
Eartha Kitt