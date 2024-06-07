Is David Coverdale Teasing A Whitesnake Def Leppard Tour? I Don’t Think So, But Maybe...

Whitesnake In Concert At The Hard Rock Joint LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 04: Singer David Coverdale of Whitesnake performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as the band tours in support of "The Purple Album" on June 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I don’t think this is anything but a TBT kind of post from David Coverdale. First of all it looks like a pic from years ago, since Dave looks younger than any of his other recent pics. Also Def Leppard are already on tour with Journey currently. But many tours are planned way in advance of when they actually launch, so this could mean something, or it could mean nothing. Would be awesome to see Both the Leppard and the Snake on tour together, especially since Dave has said before that the next Whitesnake tour would be his last. And that tour was postponed indefinitely due to Dave getting sick. I don’t think it has been rescheduled yet, so fingers crossed?

Here’s Dave’s post on Twitter (yes its still Twitter to me dammit lol)

And here’s the most recent pic I could find of Dave, and its from January of 2023, but he looks definitely older here:

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: David Coverdale attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

