Is David Coverdale Teasing A Whitesnake Def Leppard Tour? I Don’t Think So, But Maybe...

I don’t think this is anything but a TBT kind of post from David Coverdale. First of all it looks like a pic from years ago, since Dave looks younger than any of his other recent pics. Also Def Leppard are already on tour with Journey currently. But many tours are planned way in advance of when they actually launch, so this could mean something, or it could mean nothing. Would be awesome to see Both the Leppard and the Snake on tour together, especially since Dave has said before that the next Whitesnake tour would be his last. And that tour was postponed indefinitely due to Dave getting sick. I don’t think it has been rescheduled yet, so fingers crossed?
Here’s Dave’s post on Twitter (yes its still Twitter to me dammit lol)
And here’s the most recent pic I could find of Dave, and its from January of 2023, but he looks definitely older here:
©2024 Cox Media Group