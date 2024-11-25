No, Alex Van Halen Wasn’t With Sammy Hagar At The Raiders Halftime Show Yesterday

Some guys know sports, and that’s about all. This announcer definitely doesn’t know rock.
During yesterday’s Raiders Broncos game in Las Vegas Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony were the halftime show. But according to a clearly misinformed sports announcer, Kevin Harlan, the halftime show was Sammy and Alex Van Halen!
Clearly that was just a flub...but you’d hope with a band as huge and mega well-known as Van Halen, they’d at least know that neither of the actual Van Halens were performing at the show. I mean one isn’t even alive anymore...oops.