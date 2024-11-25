No, Alex Van Halen Wasn’t With Sammy Hagar At The Raiders Halftime Show Yesterday

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Recording artists Michael Anthony (L) and Sammy Hagar perform during halftime of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 29-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Ethan

Some guys know sports, and that’s about all. This announcer definitely doesn’t know rock.

During yesterday’s Raiders Broncos game in Las Vegas Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony were the halftime show. But according to a clearly misinformed sports announcer, Kevin Harlan, the halftime show was Sammy and Alex Van Halen!

Clearly that was just a flub...but you’d hope with a band as huge and mega well-known as Van Halen, they’d at least know that neither of the actual Van Halens were performing at the show. I mean one isn’t even alive anymore...oops.

