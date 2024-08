5th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented by Live Nation LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Sammy Hagar and Steven Tyler attend the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

With the news of Aerosmith finally calling in their permanent vacation and retiring, the rock world has poured in tributes to one of America’s greatest rock bands ever. That includes Sammy Hagar who at a recent show in Tinley Park Illinois tells the story of when he first met the band. He says it was 1973 and Montrose was playing Cobo Hall in Detroit opening for Aerosmith. I’ll let Sammy tell the rest of his story:

