Watch Videos Of Sammy Hagar Taking You Through Some Of His Car Garages (Yes, More Than 1)

https://www.instagram.com/ahagararts/ www.theratrunnersgarage.com

Aaron Hagar's Painting of Sammy's 'I Can't Drive 55' Ferrari This is an original painting by artist Aaron Hagar of his father Sammy Hagar's Ferrari from the 'I Can't Drive 55' music video. (Aaron Hagar, Aaron Hagar Art)

By Ethan

Sammy Hagar has always been a huge car guy. I mean one of his most famous songs is I Can’t Drive 55, and yes of course, he still has that black Ferrari. In fact he shows it off in this video, still stored in one of his car garages, along with Ronnie Montrose’s Thunderbird, and a special celebrity’s Ferrari, too. You’ll even see his LaFerrari that was supposed to be auctioned off awhile back, but obviously, it wasn’t. (see a whole Barrett-Jackson video about that car below)

Here’s him and Mikey taking a short tour:

And here’s video from Sammy’s home garage with a couple more Ferrari’s, and then some.

Here’s a whole video just about his multi-million dollar LaFerrari:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!