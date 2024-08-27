Dead & Company reveals charity activations from their 'Dead Forever' residency

Dead & Company wowed fans with their recent Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas, but it turns out the 30-show run was more than just a good time.

Like most Dead & Company shows, the band had a Participation Row at the residency, promoting causes that are important to them, like Reverb.org and HeadCount.org, and it produced some pretty positive returns.

The band revealed on Instagram that the Dead Forever Participation Row resulted in $2.2 million raised for Dead Family charities. In addition, there were over 39,000 positive activations from over 11,900 fans, including over 11,700 voter actions and over 13,800 environmental actions.

"What happens in Vegas! Thank you to all of the fans who took positive actions on #ParticipationRow at every #DeadForever show to support @HeadCountOrg, @REVERB_org, and all the Dead Family Nonprofits," they shared on social media. "Plus a very special thank you to our boots on the ground team, the reps and wonderful volunteers that made Participation Row and our Charity Auction happen all summer long."

Dead & Company's Dead Forever – Live at Sphere residency kicked off in May and wrapped in August. So far there's no word on whether the band plans to return to the venue.

