Def Leppard to rock the Country Thunder festival

A full lineup and ticket information can be found at countrythunder.com.
Country Thunder is one of only a few shows Def Leppard currently has booked for 2025. They're also headlining the Harvest Nights Festival in January and playing the Illinois State Fair in August. They also have their own headlining show in Puerto Rico in May. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.
Meanwhile, Def Leppard is also helping fans get into the holiday spirit this year. They just launched a new holiday merch collection, which includes a Def Leppard snow globe, a logo tree topper, a duffel bag and more.
