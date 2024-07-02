Devon Allman announces new solo album, 'Miami Moon'

The musician, son of Gregg Allman and member of the Allman Betts Band, will release the new album Miami Moon on Aug. 16. The record will be Devon's first solo album since 2016's Ride or Die.
The album was recorded at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida, where the Allman Brothers Band's Eat a Peach and Eric Clapton's Layla were recorded, with Devon noting the history of the studio "made for a very special setting for us all to work in."
Miami Moon is available for preorder now.
In the meantime, Devon has dates throughout July with both the Devon Allman Project and the Allman Betts Band. A complete list of dates can be found at devonallmanproject.com.
