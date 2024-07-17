Drummer Simon Kirke hopes to "give something back" to fans at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Simon Kirke, drummer for legendary rock bands Bad Company and Free, is ready to share all he’s learned over his more than 50-year career with campers at the upcoming Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in New York.

Kirke has done about nine previous camps, and tells ABC Audio that he got involved years ago when he was touring with Ringo Starr and was asked by the promoter, who also ran the camp, whether he’d be interested in teaching. He says the idea intrigued him.

“I know this sounds a little trite, but it was a chance to give something back to the fans and people who follow me and my bands over the years," he says.

Kirke can see how music fans get a lot out of the experience, sharing, “When you get a chance to hang out with your 'heroes,' it's wonderful. And once you put all that sort of aside, you want to learn from them.”

And the campers aren’t the only ones who learn a thing or two at these camps.

"I mean, I learn a lot by teaching,” Kirke says. “When you're trying to impart knowledge to a beginner or relative newcomer, it helps you hone your own knowledge, as it were.”

He adds, “And I do love doing it.”

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp's Rock The Apple is happening Thursday through Sunday. In addition to Kirke, counselors include Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Cheap Trick's Rick and Daxx Nielsen. More info can be found at rockcamp.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.