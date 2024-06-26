Eagles extend Sphere residency into December

The Eagles have decided to spend a little more time in Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added four more shows to their Eagles Live In Concert At Sphere residency. The new dates will keep the Eagles in Sin City through December, with shows Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

A presale for tickets begins July 9 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting July 12.

Eagles Live In Concert At Sphere will kick off Sept. 20. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

