Eagles launch pop-up to coincide with Las Vegas Sphere residency

The Eagles kick off their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere on Friday, and to enhance the experience for fans they've announced a new pop-up store, Eagles Third Encore, at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

In addition to selling merch unique to the Sphere show, Third Encore will have rare Eagles memorabilia on display. Plus, Vibee VIP guests get to enjoy some preshow fun at a lounge that includes a recreation of the bar from the West Hollywood club The Troubadour.

Third Encore is open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., during the weeks the Eagles have shows at the Sphere. It is located on the second floor of the Waterfall Atrium near the entrance to The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

Eagles are set to play the Sphere through January. The residency consists of 20 shows, wrapping Jan. 25. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

