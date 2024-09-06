Elton John shares photos from his upcoming documentary, 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John is giving fans a sneak peek at his upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which will look back on the legendary performer's 50-year career as he prepares for his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has shared some exclusive photos from the doc with People, including shots of him and his band after the Dodger Stadium show in November 2022, and one of him FaceTiming with his 13-year-old son Zachary.

There’s also a photo of him onstage with John Lennon at Madison Square Garden in 1974, and another of them backstage together. Lennon was a surprise guest at that concert, and it wound up being his last live concert performance ever.

Other photos include one of Elton lying on a couch backstage at MSG in 1974; a performance shot from the '70s, where he’s banging on the piano with his boot; a shot of him in the studio while recording “Hold Me Closer,” his 2022 collab with Britney Spears; and one of him on his private plane, The Starship, during his 1974 tour.

Elton John: Never Too Late is set to premiere Friday at the Toronto Film Festival. It will stream on Disney+ starting Dec. 13.

