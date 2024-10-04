Elvis Costello shares unreleased live performance from upcoming 'King Of America and Other Realms' box set

Elvis Costello is sharing another preview of his upcoming box set, King Of America and Other Realms, which is due out Nov. 1.

The latest is a previously unreleased live performance of the Waylon Jennings tune "Only Daddy That'll Walk The Line," recorded in 1987 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The entire Royal Albert Hall concert is one of six CDs that make up the super deluxe edition of the King Of America and Other Realms box set. It also includes a remastered version of his 1986 album King of America and three discs of collaborations, demos, outtakes and live recordings, taken from albums Costello recorded in America and released between 1989 and 2018.

Some of those songs include a first draft version of the album's single, "Brilliant Mistake," and collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash and the late Kris Kristofferson.

In addition to the six-CD set, King Of America and Other Realms will be released as a double CD, featuring the new remaster of the album and highlights of the box set. The new remaster will also be available on 140-gram black vinyl and limited-edition 140-gram gold nugget-colored vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

