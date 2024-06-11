Foreigner & Styx share playlist ahead of tour kickoff

The 18-track list, streaming on Spotify, features such classic Foreigner tracks as "Jukebox Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Head Games" and "I Wanna Know What Love Is," along with Styx hits like "Renegade," "Too Much Time On My Hands," "Mr. Roboto," "Come Sail Away" and "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)."
Foreigner and Styx's Renegades & JukeBox Heroes Tour 2024 launches Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and styxworld.com.
