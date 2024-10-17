Foreigner’s Mick Jones and Dennis Elliot to miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Foreigner is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, but it turns out founding members Mick Jones and Dennis Elliot won't be attending the festivities.

In a post on Instagram, the band revealed that they are "greatly looking forward" to Saturday's celebration, with Foreigner performing with Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar and Kelly Clarkson "in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago."

The post reveals that the only band members who’ll be attending the ceremony will be singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills, noting the trio will “accept the awards on behalf of the band’s leader and founder Mick Jones and Dennis Elliot along [with] those of Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who passed away some years ago.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

In other news ... Foreigner is set to perform at the halftime show during Sunday's Cleveland Browns game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The performance is part of the Browns' celebration of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

