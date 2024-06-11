Gary Glitter ordered to pay sexual assault victim over $600,000

Back in 2015, glam rocker Gary Glitter, best known for his song "Rock & Roll Part 2,” was convicted of sexually assaulting three young girls between the years of 1975 and 1980, and now he’s been ordered to compensate one of his victims.

A judge in the U.K. has ordered Glitter to pay more than $600,000 to the anonymous victim, who was only 12 years old when the abuse took place backstage at one of Glitter’s Birmingham concerts in 1997.

Glitter, born Paul Gadd, was sentenced to 16 years in prison following his 2015 conviction on counts of attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. After being released on probation in February 2023, he was sent back to jail one month later for violating his probation.

The compensation ordered by the judge covers general, aggravated and special damages, as well as damages for loss of earnings and compensation for future therapy.

