Gene Simmons Band announces US shows

Gene Simmons may no longer be touring with KISS but he hasn’t given up playing live.

The rocker has announced a set of spring dates with the Gene Simmons Band, including shows in Florida, New Jersey and Texas.

Simmons is set to play Tallahassee on April 28, followed by a previously announced show in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on May 3. He’ll then play Red Bank, New Jersey, on May 5, followed by Dallas on May 22 and Houston on May 25.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GeneSimmons.com.

Following KISS’ final show at New York’s Madison Square Garden last December, Simmons has played several dates with the Gene Simmons Band. His first post-KISS show took place in April 2024 at the grand opening of the Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar within the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. The band then went on to play shows in Brazil and Europe.

