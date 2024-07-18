Genesis to reissue 13 albums on vinyl

Genesis fans will soon be able to stock their vinyl collection.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be reissuing 13 of their albums on 180g vinyl, all mixed and remastered by producer Nick Davis.

The reissue campaign begins Aug. 23 with 1972's Foxtrot, 1974's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which was Peter Gabriel's last album with the band, 1980's Duke, 1981's Abacab and 1983's Genesis. The second set, dropping on Sept. 6, will include 1971's Nursery Cryme, 1973's Selling England By The Pound, 1976's Wind & Wuthering and 1991's We Can't Dance.

The final three reissues will drop on Sept. 27, made up of 1976's A Trick Of The Tail, their first album with Phil Collins as vocalist, 1978's ...And Then There Were Three..., their first as a trio following Steve Hackett's departure, and 1986's multi-Platinum hit Invisible Touch, which includes their first and only #1, the album's title track.

All 13 vinyl albums are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.