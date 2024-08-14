Grateful Dead’s equipment truck “The Dred” hitting the auction block

An iconic piece of Grateful Dead history is set to go up for auction as part of Indiana's 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show.

Among the 400 cars up for auction is The Dead's personal equipment truck, known as "The Dred." The 1949 Studebaker M5 was originally owned by the band's legendary sound man, Owsley "Bear" Stanley, and was used to haul The Dead's equipment in the 1960s.

Often seen parked outside The Dead's studio in Novato, California, the truck is painted, as you’d expect from the band, with a psychedelic design. It was retired from use once The Dead introduced their legendary Wall of Sound system in the '70s, as it was too big to be carried in The Dred.

The 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show will take place Aug. 29-31, with The Dred auction set to happen on Aug. 30.

More info on the auction can be found at worldwideauctioneers.com.

