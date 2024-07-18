Great White singer Jack Russell retires from touring following Lewy body dementia diagnosis

Great White founding member Jack Russell has announced his retirement from touring due to health issues.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road," he shared on Facebook. "After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve."

He added, “Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder.”

Russell was a member of Great White from 1981 to 1996 and has been touring under the name Jack Russell’s Great White since 2002. In 2003, pyrotechnics that went off during the band's show at the Station nightclub in Rhode Island resulted in the death of 100 concertgoers, as well as the band's then-guitarist Ty Longley.

Lewy body dementia is considered the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, it causes a decline in mental abilities and is known to cause visual hallucinations; those with the condition can also experience Parkinson's disease-like symptoms.

