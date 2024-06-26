Green Day playing ﻿'Good Morning America' ﻿Summer Concert Series

Green Day isn't waiting until September ends to wake you up.

The "American Idiot" trio will be performing bright and early as part of the 2024 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. They'll take the stage at New York City's Central Park on July 26.

Ticket requests will open starting Wednesday at noon ET.

Other GMA Summer Concert Series performers include Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and G-Eazy. For the full schedule, visit GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

Following their GMA performance, Green Day will launch the U.S. leg of their 2024 world tour July 29 in Washington, D.C.

