How to stay safe during a storm

Before a storm:
Protect your windows with shutters
Identify any medical needs and have medication prepared in advance
Store away any outdoor items such as outdoor furniture
Recognize your options- locate close by shelters or form an evacuation plan
Stock up on supplies such as food, water, and batteries
Have a first aid kit ready
During a storm:
Wait until after the storm passes to contact professionals about your power outage
If power is lost, use mobile devices or radio to stay caught up
If a tornado approaches, remain in a safe room with no window
After a storm:
Remain in doors until given the all clear
Call professionals for help if there is damage
