Howard Jones & ABC to return to the US for co-headlining tour

Howard Jones and ABC are returning to the U.S. for more shows next year.

The two artists teamed up for a tour last summer with Haircut 100, and now they’ll return for a co-headlining trek that kicks off Feb. 6 in San Francisco. The tour will hit such cities as Denver, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., before wrapping Feb. 28 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

“So excited to be teaming up with the excellent ABC once again for another run of dates in the USA,” Jones shares. ABC frontman Martin Fry adds, “This tour’s gonna be unmissable.”

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at howardjones.com.

