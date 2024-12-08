Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain announces retirement

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement from touring with the band.

The news was shared on Facebook, with McBrain writing, "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle," noting that his last show was Saturday in Sao Paulo.

McBrain, who’s been with Iron Maiden since 1982, added, “What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you!”

In a statement posted by Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood on behalf of the band, he thanked McBrain “for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years and my friend for even longer," adding, "I speak on behalf of all the band when I say we will miss you immensely!”

Iron Maiden then announced that Simon Dawson, a former session drummer who has worked with bassist Steve Harris since his 2012 solo debut British Lion, will be taking over behind the drum kit.

Fans can expect to see him on stage with Maiden starting with their Run For Your Lives Tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary, which kicks off May 27 in Budapest.

