Journey hiring “someone impartial” to deal with Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain’s disputes

Journey's Neal Schon has once again addressed the ongoing dispute between him and bandmate Jonathan Cain, revealing on social media that they plan to bring in a third party to help them settle their issues.

“Anyone who follows Journey will know that Jon Cain and I don't always see eye-to-eye on everything Or, sometimes, on pretty much anything,” Schon wrote. “Recently, Jon Cain made a number of claims and slanderous accusations about me and my wife – and I can't stress enough how much it upset me and how wrong they are.”

Regardless, Schon says his main goal is to stay focused on the band’s current tour, adding he’s “determined to take the high road and push all this aside for the moment.”

He says that he and Jon are now agreeing that “the current dynamic can’t continue,” so they plan to hire “someone impartial” to deal with their issues. He says the person's aim will be to “help us resolve our disputes, bring clarity to what we're doing and allow us, as a band, to get back to what we should all focus on – making music and performing for our fans.”

So far Cain hasn’t commented on Schon’s remarks, although he seems to be getting what he wants. On July 24 he filed a lawsuit in Delaware detailing what he claimed was Schon’s overspending, although in a statement he insisted the aim of the suit was to get the court to appoint a third, independent director to serve on the band’s Freedom 2020 board in order to deal with “growing issues” between them.

