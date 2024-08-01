Listen to new MC5 song, "Can't Be Found"

A new MC5 song called "Can't Be Found" has been released.

The track appears on the influential proto-punk outfit's upcoming album, Heavy Lifting, which late guitarist Wayne Kramer had recorded prior to his death in February.

"Can't Be Found," which you can listen to now via digital outlets, features Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid and late MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson, who passed in May. Kramer and Thompson had been the last surviving members of the MC5's classic Kick Out the Jams lineup.

Heavy Lifting is due out Oct. 18. It also features guest spots from Slash, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath.

MC5 is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. They'll be enshrined with the Musical Excellence Award.

