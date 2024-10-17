A Central Florida Family is pushing for water safety

Following the death of 7 year old Emerson Felix who was found in an Orange County pond on Tuesday, one family is ringing their alarm.

READ: ‘We are devastated’: Deputies find body of missing 7-year-old Orlando boy





The family of Wesley Seth, a 2 year old who drowned in a home daycare swimming pool last year, asks the public to consider adding an alarm that they say could save a life.

The Wesley Seth Foundation urges parents and guardians to install alarms for doors leading to the outside, in order to protect children from unknowingly putting themselves in danger of drowning.

This foundation also provides services of swimming lessons and water safety education in hopes of promoting water safety and preventing drowning accidents.





Door alarms will be distributed through Oviedo Fire rescue and Seminole County fire in order for families to take extra precaution when it comes to children safety.

Click here to learn more about the Wesley Seth Foundation and water safety





© 2024 Cox Media Group