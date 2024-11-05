Daryl Hall Kicks Off His Daryl's House Tour In Florida And Called To Talk Music With Me

Daryl Hall and Howard Jones are hitting the road together with Daryl’s House Band. Daryl made the time to call me and talked about Live From Daryl’s House, his YouTube show, his club, hitting the road with Howard Jones, recording with Dave Stewart in the Bahamas, and much more.
See Daryl and Howard live:
Nov. 7, 2024 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center: tickets
Nov. 9, 2024 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL: tickets
Nov. 11, 2024 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound: tickets
Nov. 14, 2024 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
