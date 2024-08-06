Epic 'Florida Man' Greatness On Display On The Weather Channel As Man Dives Into Ocean During Debby

The Tampa Bay Nightlife TV Facebook page shared a pic of some epic Florida Man greatness. As The Weather Channel meteorologists were doing a live report on the hurricane, one man has made awesomeness history, in my opinion. As the camera shot was reporting on storm conditions in what looks like the Crystal River area, one man donned a yellow floatie and dove from his boat into the bay, and into our hearts. And scroll through the comments for a few other pics of this local hero.
