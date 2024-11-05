Howard Jones Helped Launch The 80's Synthpop Revolution And Called Me To Talk About Gear And Music

"I Want My 80's" Concert NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Howard Jones performs at the "I Want My 80's" Concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Howard Jones has always been one of my favorite 80′s synthpop artists along with OMD, Depeche Mode, Yaz, Pet Shop Boys, etc. So getting the chance to interview him was definitely cool in my book!

He’s a musical gear nerd like me so we talked about those old synths he got started with, back when a keyboard could make maybe 5 different sounds lol. And he still has many of them! Howard is hitting the road with Daryl Hall and Daryl’s House Band, kicking off this week. Check out my interview with Howard below.

See Daryl and Howard live:

Nov. 7, 2024 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center: tickets

Nov. 9, 2024 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL: tickets

Nov. 11, 2024 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound: tickets

Nov. 14, 2024 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

