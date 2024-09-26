Hurricane Helene: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene approaches, Central Florida’s attractions are closely monitoring the storm.

Universal Orlando Resort

The theme park said Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Universal Orlando Resort released the following statement regarding Tropical Storm Helene on social media.

Below is Universal Orlando Resorts weather policy

“In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed.”

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World said due to Hurricane Helene, the park has decided to change its normal operation hours.

Changes will include:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park and miniature golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is canceled for Thursday, Sept. 26.

Magic Kingdom was scheduled to close Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., but operating hours have been extended until 8 p.m.

The theme park released the following statement regarding Hurricane Helene:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

SeaWorld Orlando & Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both offer a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.

“Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said it will be closed on Thursday, Step 26.

The theme park released the following statement:

“Due to the projected path of Hurricane Helene, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals & ambassadors during this time.”

LEGOLAND Florida

The theme park has not yet issued a statement specific to Hurricane Helene. But it does have a severe weather policy in place.

“If the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Central Florida area — or for your place of residence — within seven days preceding your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit without any penalties or fees imposed by LEGOLAND and/or Merlin Entertainments.”

ZooTampa

ZooTampa announced it will be closed on Sept. 26.

ZooTamps said is has a comprehensive severe weather plan in place to ensure the safety of the animals and team members.

The park re;eased the following statement:

“ZooTampa has a comprehensive severe weather preparedness plan in place to ensure the safety of our animals and team members. As Hurricane Helene path moves towards Florida, our team has commenced initial preparations for the incoming storm, including securing loose items. Additional precautions will be taken in the next 24 hours to ensure the security of our animals, including moving larger animals into their night houses, which are built to withstand major storms, and smaller mammals and birds into ancillary buildings. An animal care storm-ride-out team will be on-site overnight. We are currently planning to resume normal park operations on Friday (including the Creatures of the Night member preview event) following a thorough safety assessment of the entire Zoo. We encourage our guests to check our website and follow our social media channels for the latest updates on park hours and operations.”

