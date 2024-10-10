Hurricane Milton creates washout on major Central Florida highways

Hurricane Milton creates washouts on major Central Florida highways

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Turnpike posted on social media that crews were inspecting a washout on the southbound Florida Turnpike and State Road 91.

Officials said the washout happened at milepost 280 in Lake County.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton moves off Central Florida’s east coast as Cat. 1 storm

The social media post said crews are on the ground inspecting and repairing the areas impacted by Hurricane Milton

