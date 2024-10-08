Important phone numbers for if you have a power outage

Keep this list on hand in the event you lose power during Milton.
DUKE ENERGY
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Text OUT to 57801 or call 800-228-8485
- Online: Report Outage
- Duke Energy app: Get the Duke Energy app
- Visit Duke Energy’s Storm Center page for more resources.
FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT (FPL)
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Call 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243)
- Online: Report Outage
- Visit FPL’s Storm Center page for more resources.
SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Call 1-888-812-2591
- Online: Spectrum
TECO/PEOPLES GAS
- If you suspect a natural gas leak, immediately move to safety – 300 feet or about the length of a football field – and call 911 then call 877-TECO-PGS (877-832-6747)
- Visit the Teco/Peoples Gas Storm Safety page for more resources.