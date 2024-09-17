Men At Work’s Colin Hay Called Me To Talk About Scottish-Australian Rock Stars, And Other Stuff

iHeart80s Party 2017 - Show SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Colin Hay of Men at Work performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Tim Mosenfelder)

Men At Work has been one of my favorite bands since I was a kid. My older brother and I would play Business As Usual and Cargo over and over, both sides of the records, or cassettes sometimes. So I’ve loved the band for decades. I actually interviewed Colin Hay a few years back for my podcast and he remembered me, probably because I lived in Lubbock and he knew that’s where Buddy Holly was from, but still, he remembered lol.

He’s bringing his band back around on tour during a break from Ringo’s All Starr Band. Thankfully he had some free time and we got the chance to talk about famous Scottish-Australian musicians like himself and AC/DC, among many other things. Enjoy!

Men At Work will be live at:

Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater October 19th

Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale Oct. 18th

King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne October 17th

Florida Theater in Jacksonville Oct. 16th





©2024 Cox Media Group