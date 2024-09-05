The New Show Set In Florida, 'Bad Monkey' Features Tom Petty Songs Covered By Some Great Artists

Premiere For Apple TV+'s Series "Bad Monkey" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Vince Vaughn attends the premiere for Apple TV+'s series "Bad Monkey" at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I just started watching the new Apple TV show Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn. Its a story by Florida writer Carl Hiaasen, who also wrote Strip Tease which, yes, was the book that the Demi Moore movie Striptease is based on, and most of his books are based in Florida. So I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that the majority of the soundtrack for Bad Monkey, which is about a former detective from Miami now chilling in Key West, was all Tom Petty songs, Florida’s greatest rock star.

These aren’t the original Petty versions, but covers done by some of the biggest and best artists out there right now. And the show’s music supervisor got approval from Tom Petty’s daughter, Adria: “the show’s music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux reveals that he got approval from Tom Petty’s daughter Adria for the project, and that he sent her every cover on the soundtrack, which also features eight selections from the score. ‘We would get comments like, ‘We really like this one, great job,’...”

Check out most of the soundtrack list and who’s covering the songs:

1. “You Wreck Me” by The War on Drugs

2. “Room at the Top” by Eddie Vedder, and also features an all-star band including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt (The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam), singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and Pearl Jam’s touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers).

3. “I Won’t Back Down” by Sharon Van Etten

4. “Even the Losers” by Fitz and the Tantrums

5. “Don’t Do Me Like That” by flipturn

6. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Larkin Poe

7. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

8. “You’re Gonna Get It” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

9. “Sins Of My Youth” by Kurt Vile

10. “Yer So Bad” by Meridian Bros

11. “Wildflowers” by Charlotte Lawrence

12. “Into The Great Wide Open” by Lissie

13. “Don’t Fade On Me” by Chiiild

14. “Supernatural Radio” by GoldFord

15. “You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Stephen Marley

16. “Here Comes My Girl” by Weezer

17. “Don’t Come around Here No More” by Nathaniel Rateliff

18. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Briston Maroney

19. “The Waiting” by Marcus King

20. “Breakdown” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

21. “Free Fallin’” by Imaginary Future featuring Kina Grannis

