Orlando International Airport to halt commercial operations due to Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport announced on social media it will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning.

The officials said it would continue to monitor Hurricane Miton to determine the potential impact at MCO.

The airport said it would not close and would remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.

MCO said it will resume commercial operations as soon as possible based on damage assessment.

Officials said passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for flight updates.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said MCO is not an authorized shelter.

The airport cannot accommodate local residents during severe weather events.

