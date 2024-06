Over the weekend I did the Children’s Cancer Center Gelatin Plunge and let me tell you, that stuff is cold! And its like trying to walk through concrete too. But it was for a great cause I all of us at CMG had a blast doing it. Now you can watch it happen to me on video:

And a big thanks to the fire department for having the hoses to wash it all off when I finally got out of the pool.

