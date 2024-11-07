UCF Professor steps down amid rumors of inappropriate relationship

This central Florida student and teacher duo are taking over TikTok, Reddit and other trendy gossip pages- and it all started because students wanted to know why their professor left in the middle of the semester

READ: Central Florida teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student

Professor Travis Meade was a computer science professor at the University of Central Florida, he was also a coach for the UCF programming team.

He had been with the university for more than 10 years.

Rumors around campus suggest that Professor Meade had an inappropriate relationship with a Teaching Assistant.

This TA, allegedly named Kaylee, has coined the nickname “hello kitty TA” online due to the disturbing allegation.

In professor Meade’s office hung several Hello Kitty coloring pages. The color pages appear to be poorly colored in a childlike manner. One of the pages that read “Happy BirthdayDaddie,” and was signed by Kaylee.

The conspiracy strengthened as pictures began circulating the internet of the two seen siting together outside of class. Meade is seen touching her back, sharing his jacket, and acting seemingly as a regular couple. Students are calling it “obvious” and some claim they have known about this relationship for a while.





A student who was in professor Meade’s class with him and the TA said, “I was in class when they first met. She was also in our lab. Every time I would go, she would be the first one in and the last one to leave. At first I thought it she was just tying to learn more, but after a while I started thinking it was weird,” said UCF student Jordan Urman.

Jordan says he saw the two walking across campus together before.

Once rumors started circling around campus and online, its alleged that Kaylee took to social media, claiming the allegations aren’t true and she is engaged.

Some people, however, aren’t buying it, and assume its a cover up. Others are speculating that the person she is engaged to is Professor Meade.





Students are so invested in the couple that they are creating merchandise, and spreading memes on various social sites. Some people are even claiming that they are doing “professor” and ”hello kitty girl” as a couples Halloween costume this year.

Students are wondering what the full truth is. Some are claiming Meade was fired, and others say he left UCF due to a better opportunity. But many think he was caught red handed.





WDBO reached out for a statement from the university. We were sent Meade’s letter of resignation, stating “In light of current events I am taking the opportunity to step down from my role as a lecturer of the University of Central Florida.”





READ: Florida teacher accused of having sex with student in classroom closet





© 2022 Cox Media Group