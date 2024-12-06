Volusia County Sheriffs aim to keep kids a float Central Florida sheriffs are hoping to be a lifesaver with their new project aimed at preventing drowning

Volusia county sheriffs office has created “Project Life Saver”.

This comes shortly after two non verbal Volusia children with autism wandered from their homes, and drowned to death just 10 days apart.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says, “I have talked to more folks whose children have autism, especially those who are nonverbal, who say to me it’s just something there when it comes to water; that’s where those children are going to go”





The sheriffs will hand out tracking bracelets, so if a child goes missing, police can easily locate them. Sheriff Chitwood said they will start by passing out 100 bracelets and providing resources to families.

The program also links families to resources like Autism Awareness Programs and water safety training programs.

