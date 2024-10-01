Loverboy reworks classic “Working For The Weekend” for new IHOP ad

Loverboy's classic single "Working For The Weekend" has been reworked for a new IHOP commercial.
The campaign also includes a new music video modeled after the classic "Working for the Weekend" video, only instead of Loverboy performing the tune, it is a group of syrup dispensers, one of which even sports frontman Mike Reno's red bandana from the original clip.
Released in September 1981, "Working for the Weekend" appeared on Loverboy's sophomore album, 1982's Get Lucky. The song peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.