Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels four more shows due to Johnny Van Zant’s family emergency

Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled four more shows following the news of Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant’s family emergency.

The band originally canceled their Sept. 24 concert in Anchorage, sharing that Van Zant’s daughter had to “undergo emergency surgery." Now they’ve canceled their shows Thursday in West Valley, Utah; Friday in Loveland, Colorado; Saturday in Colorado Springs; and Sunday in Albuquerque.

In a post on social media, Skynyrd says Van Zant has left the tour to be with his daughter "while they continue testing, diagnosis and treatment." Refunds will be given to all ticketholders.

The canceled dates where the last four shows on Skynyrd's Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top. Their next scheduled show is at the Field & Stream Festival in Winnsboro Mills, South Carolina, taking place Oct. 4-6.

