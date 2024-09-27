Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant shares more info about daughter’s medical emergency

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant is opening up about the family emergency that led to the band canceling five shows on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top.

The initial announcement revealed that Johnny's daughter had to have emergency surgery. In a video posted to social media Thursday, Van Zant shares that it was his youngest daughter, Taylor Marion, and that doctors found a mass on her brain.

“A couple of days ago, Taylor started having [a] numbing feeling on her right side. She went to the emergency room,” he said. “They did a CAT scan and they found a, the only way to say it is a mass on her brain. And some of it was bleeding, that was causing the numbing part.”

Johnny says doctors don’t believe it’s cancer, but notes “they're still doing a lot of testing and we're not out of the woods yet, but we're in a lot better position than we thought we were in, in the beginning.”

“And, so, keep saying the prayers for Taylor,” he added. “I can't thank you enough. It means everything to me and my family."

Lynyrd Skynyrd was forced to cancel shows in Anchorage, West Valley, Loveland, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque. Their next scheduled show is at the Field & Stream Festival in Winnsboro Mills, South Carolina, taking place Oct. 4-6.

