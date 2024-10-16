The members of Talking Heads appear on 'Jeopardy!'

By Jill Lances

Talking Heads was a category on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!, with all four band members – David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison – reading the questions to the contestants.

"We're the stars of Stop Making Sense," Byrne says, with Frantz adding, "Acclaimed as the greatest concert film of all time."

“Now that it’s getting a 40th anniversary rerelease,” Tina says, “we’ll have clues about the movie and our music,” Harrison adds.
Questions in the category ranged from where they played their first show, opening for the Ramones — the answer being CBGB — to who directed the film, with the answer Jonathan Demme.
There were also questions about their songs “Psycho Killer,” “Burning Down The House” and “Once in Lifetime.”
And the contestants were up on their Talking Heads knowledge, as all the questions were answered correctly. Four out of the five questions were answered by the same contestant, Zoe, who said, "I love them, and I love the movie."

