Metallica announces 2024 Helping Hands benefit concert

Metallica has announced the return of their 2024 Helping Hands benefit concert.

The fourth edition of the biannual event will take place Dec. 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host, and Metallica teases the night will include "other special guests to be announced soon."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Presales for members of Metallica's fan club take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT and noon PT, depending on your member status.

For all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

Helping Hands, which supports Metallica's All Within My Hands charity foundation, previously took place in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and features a rare acoustic performance from the metal legends. Openers have included Greta Van Fleet and Cage the Elephant, and St. Vincent was a surprise guest in 2022.

Meanwhile, Metallica's M72 world tour returns to U.S. stadiums in August.

