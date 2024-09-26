Music of Patti Smith to be celebrated at New York City concert

Patti Smith will be celebrated with an upcoming tribute concert in New York City.

People Have the Power - A Celebration of Patti Smith is set to take place March 26 at Carnegie Hall. The show is the latest in a series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist.

The concert, which marks the 20th anniversary of Dorf's Carnegie Hall series, is happening the same year Smith will celebrate the 50th anniversary of her debut album, Horses.

Proceeds from the concert go toward music education for underserved youth.

"Celebrating two decades of the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall with the songbook of the iconic Patti Smith fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” Dorf shares. “Over the years, this series has not only honored the legends of music but has also played a crucial role in supporting music education for countless young people.”

A lineup for the concert has yet to be announced. VIP tickets are on sale at musicof.org.

Since the series launch in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity. Other artists who’ve received such tributes include Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, R.E.M. and last year, Crosby Stills & Nash.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.