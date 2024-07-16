One-of-a-kind Grateful Dead memorabilia going up for sale

Grateful Dead fans will soon have a new opportunity to get their hands on some one-of-a-kind band memorabilia.

Relix Marketplace and ANALOGr.com have teamed up to offer some rare and unique music collectables, starting with the sale of 19 Grateful Dead items from the band’s career post 1960.

Items up for grabs include a variety of posters, like a "New on Warner Bros" promo poster for their 1971 Skull and Roses album, owned by Grateful Dead roadie Ram Rod, which is priced at $500, and a rare first print "Quick & The Dead" glow poster, priced at $22,500.

One of the larger items is a half-scale working model of The Dead’s Wall of Sound PA speaker system, which is being offered for $300,000.

There's also a signed contract from the Grateful Dead's 1985 Twilight Zone TV appearance, priced at $15,000; a 1995 "Northbound Train" Summer tour T-shirt for $200; a contact sheet with photos of The Dead and Bob Dylan for $2,500; and a Grateful Dead logo pressing by Bob Thomas and Owsley Stanley for $27,500.

The Relix Marketplace/ANALOGr.com Grateful Dead sale will happen online starting Thursday at 1 p.m. More info can be found at relix.com.

