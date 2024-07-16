One-of-a-kind Grateful Dead memorabilia going up for sale

Items up for grabs include a variety of posters, like a "New on Warner Bros" promo poster for their 1971 Skull and Roses album, owned by Grateful Dead roadie Ram Rod, which is priced at $500, and a rare first print "Quick & The Dead" glow poster, priced at $22,500.
There's also a signed contract from the Grateful Dead's 1985 Twilight Zone TV appearance, priced at $15,000; a 1995 "Northbound Train" Summer tour T-shirt for $200; a contact sheet with photos of The Dead and Bob Dylan for $2,500; and a Grateful Dead logo pressing by Bob Thomas and Owsley Stanley for $27,500.
The Relix Marketplace/ANALOGr.com Grateful Dead sale will happen online starting Thursday at 1 p.m. More info can be found at relix.com.
