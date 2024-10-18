Ozzy Osbourne announces '﻿See You on the Other Side 2.0'﻿ box set

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a new vinyl box set titled See You on the Other Side 2.0.

As with 2019's See You on the Other Side package, the 2.0 collection features all of the Prince of Darkness' solo studio albums, as well as two live albums and the Flippin' the B-Side rarities compilation. Newly added to the updated set are Ozzy's last two solo records, 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9.

Ozzy's also put out a new video in which his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde plays a lawyer offering compensation to those suffering from LOPOD, or Lack of Prince of Darkness.

See You on the Other Side 2.0, which will set you back $599.99, is due out March 14, 2025. You can preorder your copy now.

Meanwhile, Ozzy's set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday's ceremony in Cleveland, which will stream live on Disney+. Those performing in his honor include Wylde, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jelly Roll, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

