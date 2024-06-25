Pete Townshend shares thoughts on The Who’s future

In March, The Who headlined two Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. And while some fans worried it would be the last time they’d see Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey on a stage together, Townshend doesn’t think that will be the case.

"I'm pretty sure there will [be more]," he tells NME, although it doesn't sound like fans will know if or when they'll be playing their last concert.

"I can’t really see the point of making a big deal of [last Who shows], apart from the fact that it might help sell a few tickets,” he says. “The story of the end of The Who is gonna be when either Roger or I drop dead or can’t function anymore on the stage.”

As for what may be in store for the future, Pete says he's "interested" in the Las Vegas Sphere, "just as a crazy, narcissistic art school thing," adding, "It’s interesting as a venue because it challenges you to beat the fabric of the theatre.”

He also says he's not opposed to a hologram show, noting, “If somebody wants to do it I don’t know that I would stop them, but they’re not gonna get me in one of those grids.”

One thing he doesn’t see happening is another Who album.

“If there was a need or a place for a Who album, could I write the songs for it within six weeks? Of course I f****** could, it’s a piece of cake,” he shares. “The problem is I don’t think Roger wants to do it again.”

