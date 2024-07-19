Peter Frampton pays tribute to Bob Newhart: “He was a charmer”

Future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton has paid tribute to comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart, who passed away at the age of 94.

Frampton shared a photo of him, Newhart and Bill Murray on Instagram, writing, "Heart broken to hear. I've known Bob since the 70s and he was a charmer. Yes, he made us all belly laugh with his many years of incredibly bright and unique sense of humour."

Frampton continued, "I will miss our lunches. If I was paying it was The Four Seasons. If he was it wasn't the Four Seasons! Forever the accountant but one of the most modest down to earth people I have known and called a friend. I will miss you Bob (heart emoji) rip."

According to Newhart’s publicist, he died at his home in Los Angeles "after a series of short illnesses."

