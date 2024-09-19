Peter Gabriel, Ringo Starr & more featured on new Playing For Change compilation album

Playing For Change, a multimedia project that aims to connect the world through music, is releasing a new compilation album.

Songs for Humanity, dropping Nov. 13, is described as "an unparalleled musical collaboration manifesting the universal language and transformative power of music with soulful melodies and poignant lyrics."

The album features previously released songs that pair well-known artists like the late Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, John Paul Jones, Carlos Santana, Slash, Jackson Browne and Peter Gabriel with musicians from around the world for new takes on classic tunes.

Browne’s contribution is his song “Doctor My Eyes,” while Robertson and Starr appear on The Band’s “The Weight,” Gabriel contributes “Biko,” Santana is featured on “Oye Como Va” and Jones plays on Led Zeppelin’s "When The Levee Breaks.”

Songs for Humanity is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for Songs of Humanity:

"The Weight"

"When The Levee Breaks"

"Colors"

"Soul Rebel"

"Biko"

"Doctor My Eyes"

"Oye Como Va"

"No Woman No Cry"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.